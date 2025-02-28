Enjoy the weather this weekend, widespread rain is moving in next week

ATLANTA — It’s expected to be a nice weekend around North Georgia, but things are going to change in the next few days.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a developing storm threat for the middle of next week.

“As we head from Tuesday into Wednesday, we’ll have widespread heavy rain and the risk for storms will move through,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

That system will also bring the potential for strong winds and possibly some severe storms.

As this system evolves, we’ll be fine tuning the potential impacts and timeline of the storms LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group