England and DR Congo fans ready for World Cup Knockout Round in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Soccer fans from across the world have flocked to Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup, and now its fans of England and Democratic Republic of the Congo’s turn to pack the stadium.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was outside the Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday.

“What do you think of the city?” Petersen asked one fan.

“It’s hot more than anything!” England football fan Harry Wrigglesworth said.

A group of England fans were no fans of the Georgia heat, but they did enjoy a Southern comfort.

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“We haven’t been here that long, but we’ve had the barbecue, which was really nice,” England fan Scott Kerner said.

“Ever had it before?” Petersen asked.

“No. We’re like, we’re coming to Atlanta, so why not have a barbecue?” he replied.

England has a Football Supporters’ Association, and they planted their flag outside the Georgia World Congress Center.

“The numbers could be anywhere up to about 10,000 who have flown from the UK as well,” the Association’s Thomas Concannon said.

The friends from England say with support from American fans, their team will feel right at home.

“England is well-known around the world. Our team is used to it, and we’re used to it, so it will be like a home game pretty much,” Harry said.

On Tuesday night, the English tourists took in an Atlanta Braves game.

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But fans from the Congo aren’t going to make that “home game” easy on England.

Enock Kabwende says you must represent your culture everywhere you step.

“Putting this together is always an amazing thing for me,” he said.

Kabwende was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but now calls Gwinnett County home.

He says he’ll be at the match and his attire is based on tradition, the nation’s soccer team, and its first beloved Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba.

Kabwende will strike the pose Lumumba was famous for, for the entire 90 minute match.

“I will stand for Lumumba, our hero—and the best fun ever, soccer, “ he said.

He’s not DR Congo’s only “Living Statue.”

There’s another fan who made it famous, but Enock says he couldn’t get a visa to come to the USA for the match, so he will carry on the tradition.

The match kicks off at Atlanta Stadium at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

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