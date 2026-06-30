Free Google Career Certificates available at Georgia public libraries through new partnership

Georgia Public Library Service has partnered with Google to offer free Google Career Certificates and the Google AI Professional Certificate to those with a Georgia public library card.

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Typically costing $49 per month, Google Career Certificates allow people to earn professional certificates in AI, cybersecurity, digital marketing, e-commerce and more.

Through this initiative, the Google AI Professional Certificate will be available to teach people how to use AI responsibly.

“Georgia’s libraries play a vital role in workforce development efforts,” said Julie Walker, Vice Chancellor for Libraries and Archives and State Librarian. “We’re excited to offer Grow with Google resources statewide through our 410 public libraries, providing Georgians professional tools to build job-ready skills, start businesses, and acquire essential digital skills.”

Walker said there are over 10,000 laptops available for checkout across Georgia. Paired with the self-paced curriculum, Walker said this will give people the chance to complete coursework whenever they can.

People can get the free license for up to six months at a time by registering at the Georgia Public Library Service website.

The Google Career Certificate Program includes a consortium of over 150 employers including AT&T, Deloitte and Google that consider graduates from these courses for roles in the respective field.

Data from a 2025 course graduate survey shows that over 70% of Google Career Certificate graduates in the U.S. report an improvement like a new job, promotion or raise within six months.

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