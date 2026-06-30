Atlanta museum offers soccer fans more than just matches during FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — With the world coming to Atlanta for FIFA World Cup matches, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights hopes everyone comes to the museum to learn about the game’s social impact.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson toured the museum’s soccer exhibit, showing the story of the power of soccer, even beyond the pitch.

Soccer fans from around the world are already in Atlanta this summer for the FIFA matches.

Now, in addition to the games, they have a chance to see an exhibit made specifically for them about soccer’s impacts.

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“We decided to tell a story about how soccer and human rights intersect, and it’s a really powerful story,” Jill Savitt, CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, said.

Savitt told Channel 2 Action News that museum staff curated the exhibit to focus on the power of soccer and how it can be used to effect change.

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It’s a story Savitt said she hopes soccer fans visiting Atlanta will come to see.

Director of Curation Daniel Fuller spent a full year betting the exhibit together, which includes collecting kits, audio messages, and then sharing how soccer can change lives.

“Real people all across the world use this beautiful game to advance dignity and justice and human rights,” Savitt said. “These kits all spoke volumes on social issues at the time they were worn. From Black Lives Matter to pride, even the war in Ukraine.”

Fuller told Channel 2 Action News that the exhibit’s goal was the humanity of it all.

“It’s about people, it’s about coming together, it’s about collective action,” Fuller said. “It’s about what happens when you fill a stadium with people who all figure out that if they put their voices together, what they can change.”

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