Emotional reunion between MARTA bus driver, woman he saved during violent attack

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News was there when a MARTA bus driver who saved a grandmother's life met her for the first time since a knife attack.

Channel 2's Tom Jones has been following this story since the attack happened. We showed you pictures as police arrested a man after he was tackled and tied up by the bus driver.

There were lots of smiles, hugs and some tears when Terri Bradley, 63, met bus driver Winston Douglas not far from where the attacked happened.

Bradley said she would not be alive if Douglas hadn't jumped off his bus and attacked her attacker.

"Thank you, Lord. He was all I had," Bradley told Douglas.

During their first meeting since Bradley was violently attacked and stabbed multiple times, Douglas gave Bradley flowers to celebrate her life as opposed to remembering her in death.

The attack happened on Sept. 9.

Douglas was driving bus route 49 on Ormand Street that Sunday morning. He said he noticed a man stabbing Bradley over and over. Douglas jumped off the bus and began hitting the man with a stick he found.

Douglas and Montez Daugherty then hog-tied the man, whom police identified as 20-year-old Gerald Jones and held him until officers arrived.

The bus driver is adamant he's no hero.

"I am not a hero. I am not," he said.

He began tearing up when the weight of what had happened finally hit him Thursday. He told Jones, "I was doing what I felt God wanted me to do."

Bradley said God was with her that day and she's happy Douglas was there to assist him.

"He put his life on the line for me," she said of Douglas.

Gerald Jones is being held on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during a felony.

Bradley and Douglas have no idea what sparked the attack.

