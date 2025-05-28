Emory University to search for new president

ATLANTA — Emory University is making leadership changes.

The current president, Gregory Fenves, will become the university’s sixth chancellor.

The university’s Board of Trustees announced that former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Leah Ward Sears will be interim president.

The changes will happen Sept. 1. The board says it will conduct a national search for a new president.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m honored and excited to announce the appointment of Greg Fenves as chancellor and Leah Ward Sears as interim president,” said Board of Trustees Chair Bob Goddard. “Dr. Fenves has been a highly effective and dedicated president, and this new role will enable him to build on the essential growth he helped facilitate while focusing on Emory’s future.”

Sears has served on the Emory Board of Trustees since 2010 and is a graduate of the Emory School of Law.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group