Emory researchers explore the nearly indestructible nature of Peeps

ATLANTA - Peeps don’t get the best rap, but the marshmallow treats are actually some of the most indestructible “technological wonders” of our time.
That’s according to researchers at Atlanta’s Emory University, where groundbreaking -- we’re joking -- research on Peepus Marshmalleous, or Peeps first began in 1999.
In its first seasonal celebration of Peep science, documented for all at peepresearch.org, “researchers Gary Falcon and James Zimming investigated the effects of smoking and alcohol on Peeps health and performed the medical miracle of separating quintuplet Peep siblings, conjoined at birth.”
The “never-before attempted” surgery, Falcon and Zimming concluded, was a “resounding success.” All five Peep patients survived the six-phase procedure “as viable, if not somewhat squished, individuals.”
Douglas Mulford, a senior lecturer in Emory’s chemistry department, continues to put the Peeps to the test around Easter each year to show his classes how nearly indestructible the treats are.
He performs experiments in which Peeps have survived being doused in 200 proof alcohol, stomach acid that has been concentrated 10-times, a base stronger than Drano liquid gel and acetone, which Emory notes can dissolve super glue.
Peep resilience is no match for the powers of liquid nitrogen on its own but, as Mulford reveals in a hilarious university video, liquid nitrogen plus a hammer may bring death to the ‘marshmallow birds.
Rockets and fireworks and microwaves are also a major threat. And you can’t forget humans. In fact, Just Born Quality, the company behind the official Peeps, churns out 2 billion each year for consumers, according to Inc.com.
Interested in all things Peep science? Visit peepresearch.org.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘You told me to': Video shows Charlotte police officer kill man following orders to drop gun
- 1 killed, 6 injured after driver fleeing police on I-75/85 hits 2 cars, police say
- Georgia youth minister sentenced to 8 years for arranging to meet ‘teen' for sex
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}