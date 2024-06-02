Emory Hospital Midtown will ‘move to normal operations’ after water pressure returned overnight

ATLANTA — Emory University Hospital Midtown says they will return to normal operations after water pressure returned to the hospital overnight.

Spokespeople say they are still providing “safe, quality care” to their patients, following repair of several water main breaks in the City of Atlanta. Ambulances have resumed normal service at the hospital, as well.

The hospital also said they will operate on regular schedules for outpatient doctor’s appointments, procedures and surgeries on Monday.

While the majority of the city remains under a boil water notice, the hospital said it will continue to provide bottled water to patients, visitors and staff.

Grady Memorial Hospital shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News on Sunday afternoon thanking those for working around the clock to restore service.

“We thank our teams for their hard work and for the safe, quality care provided to our patients during this disruption. We also thank the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management teams for working around the clock to restore the water,” the hospital said.

