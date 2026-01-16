Emergency sewer repairs underway on major Atlanta street

ATLANTA — Emergency repairs to a sewer on a major Atlanta street are expected to last about four weeks, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said.

Crews are working on the sewer on 10th Street NE between Piedmont Avenue NE and Juniper Street NE.

The city agency released photos of the work underway Friday, including heavy equipment tearing up the pavement.

The work was announced last week.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to exercise caution, follow posted detours and avoid the area when possible.

10th Street eastbound detour:

Turn right on Juniper Street NE,

left on 8th Street NE,

left on Piedmont Avenue NE

and right on 10th Street NE

Juniper Street southbound detour:

Turn left on 8th Street NE,

left on Piedmont Ave NE

and right on 10th Street NE

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group