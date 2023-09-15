Emergency donation drive being held to raise funds for Clark Atlanta students impacted by flooding

ATLANTA — As Clark Atlanta University students deal with the aftermath of flooding from Thursday’s storms, a few student organizations are sponsoring an emergency donation drive.

With so much rain, water started to creep into dorms.

A video that multiple students say was at another university dorm shows waste high water flooding a hallway, where water pressure trapped a woman’s leg in a doorway.

“People were literally kicking through water,” Boykin said.”It was extremely scary because it was a hazard. There are a lot of electrical devices going on. I know multiple people who had their kitchen flooded and a lot of damage has already been done.”

Students off campus also dealt with the flooding.

A Clark Atlanta alum shared a flier with Channel 2 Action News on Friday.

The drive, sponsored by the Student Government Association, and The Royal Court will be accepting hygiene products, non-perishable food, temporary clothes, blankets, phone chargers, and more.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco will be at the drive on Friday, speaking with students impacted by the floods.

