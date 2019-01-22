EDM star Zedd cancels Atlanta show after alleged sexual assault at venue

ATLANTA - DJ Zedd has canceled his upcoming Atlanta show at the Opera nightclub. This comes after a local woman says she was sexually assaulted at the club.
The Russian-German DJ and record producer took to Twitter to announce he will no longer be performing at the show scheduled for Feb. 1st.
Hey guys.— Zedd (@Zedd) January 21, 2019
I’m sorry I will no longer be performing at Opera Atlanta on February 1st. I’m looking forward to coming back to Atlanta ASAP.
A woman recorded the incident on Facebook Live inside the Opera nightclub in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday. Channel 2 Action News chose not to air any part of the video that shows the incident taking place because it's very graphic.
The woman told police someone put drugs in her drink and then sexually assaulted her on the dance floor.
The club said it's fully cooperating with police on this disturbing matter.
