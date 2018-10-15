0 East Lake residents say winds from Michael totaled three cars

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News was there as Jason Tully surveyed his totaled car in his southeast Atlanta backyard on Sunday afternoon.

‘It’s just completely ruined," Tully said, "It is a Ford Fusion hybrid. I love the vehicle.”

A gigantic oak crashed down behind his Glenwood Avenue home Thursday morning, crushing the vehicle.

“I awoke to a large crash and boom, and then there was breaking glass," Tully explained.

The oak also crushed Tully's garage and smushed two roommates' cars.

"There was so much weight pressing against the vehicle that the undercarriage of the car was actually flat on the ground. I couldn’t even see a centimeter under the car," he said.

We got a glimpse of a truck hauling away the tree on Glenwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Tully said the driver of the vehicle works far away.

“It is a fairly devastating loss to him. He works up in Alpharetta, so he has quite a commute," he said.

He says his other roommate commutes to Gwinnett County.

If this had happened two days before, the homeowner said he would have been sitting in his car at the time, about to go to work.

Tully's grateful no one was hurt, but the financial strain is tough to bear.

Between the deductibles Tully let us in on and the tree removal service, it’s expected to cost $9,100.

