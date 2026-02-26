Drivers could see changes to state move-over rules on Georgia roads

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers want to make adjustments to the state’s move-over laws.

House Bill 1161 would adjust how drivers are expected to react when near or passing emergency vehicles and other traffic stops while traveling Georgia roads and highways.

Should the bill pass both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly, drivers would be required to yield if near an approaching emergency vehicle or yield the right of way by moving as close to the right-hand edge of a roadway as possible and stopping until the emergency vehicle has passed.

This would not be required if law enforcement officers at the scene direct drivers otherwise.

The bill also would require drivers that are ordered to stop by officers through audible or visual signals to move over immediately to avoid blocking traffic, again moving to the right-hand edge.

Bill sponsor Marvin Lim said the new legislation was meant to ensure safer outcomes and provide a more equal application of statutes already in effect “across the board.”

The bill passed the Georgia House of Representatives nearly unanimously and is currently making its way through the Georgia Senate.

