Georgians in need of at-home mental health services could get reimbursed for cost if bill passes

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are working to pass legislation allowing residents 21 or older to get reimbursed for certain home-based healthcare costs.

Senate Bill 428 would have state officials submit a waiver application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to request an allowance from Medicaid funds to pay for mental health services home care.

The bill says the legislation is aimed at assisting Georgians who do not need to be placed in mental health institutions, treatment centers, hospitals, asylums or other facilities that offer mental health services.

If SB 428 passes, the Georgia Department of Community Health would be able to submit a waiver request by Dec. 31 to CMS to authorize Medicaid reimbursements to patients receiving home and community-based mental healthcare.

The 21-year-old or older patients would have the need for institutional care evaluated by DCH to help determine if they are eligible for the reimbursement, based on:

History of hospitalization stays

Psychiatric crises

Emergency department visits

Prior incarceration

Homelessness

Other risk factors

Combination of the above potential risk factors

If the bill passes and the Medicaid waiver is approved by the federal government, DCH would take the steps needed to provide the payment reimbursements to eligible patients.

