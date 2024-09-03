Driverless pods are coming to the area near Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Driverless pods are coming to the area surrounding the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Glydways, a San Francisco-based company, announced the news of a pilot program last week.

The half-mile pod pilot will be placed near the Gateway Center Area of College Park and will link the ATL SkyTrain and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.

The Glydcars are intended to fill transportation gaps in the immediate area surrounding the airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I am very excited about the selection of APRTS and Glydways,” stated Jeffrey E. Turner, chairman of Clayton County. “...In the months ahead, we will see the formation of a pilot program system that will truly be transformative not only for the airport area but for the state of Georgia.”

It is unclear when construction will begin on these pods.

“This project has immense potential to revolutionize future mobility options in the airport area,” stated Steve Berman, Airport South Board Chair.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Medical service dog returned to grateful owner after being stolen during Cobb Co. car theft

©2024 Cox Media Group