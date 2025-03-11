Driver killed after spinning out on wet pavement, crashing on I-75 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person died in a crash on Interstate 75 on Monday morning in Atlanta.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper responded to the two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound near Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on the I-75 entrance ramp at Cleveland Avenue and a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on I-75 in the fifth lane.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the Malibu was driving too fast for the wet roadway conditions, lost control, and rotated across the entrance ramp into the fifth lane where it was hit by the Silverado.

The driver of the Malibu died from their injuries.

