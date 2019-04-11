  • Driver crashes into school bus and then takes off, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a school bus. 

    The crash happened in front of Springdale Elementary School at 1246 Ponce De Leon Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday. 

    None of the children onboard the bus were injured, but EMS was called to the scene to assist the students.

    Police said the driver of the other car involved in the crash drove off after the accident. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories