Driver crashes into school bus and then takes off, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a school bus.
The crash happened in front of Springdale Elementary School at 1246 Ponce De Leon Avenue around 8 a.m. Thursday.
None of the children onboard the bus were injured, but EMS was called to the scene to assist the students.
Police said the driver of the other car involved in the crash drove off after the accident.
APS school bus involved in hit and run accident near Springdale Park Elementary on Ponce. No students injured. Police on scene investigating and bus looks like minimal damage and pulled into school pic.twitter.com/Wfn0wT2KxW— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 11, 2019
