Dramatic video shows car flip off parking garage in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News obtained new video of a remarkable crash.
It shows a driver in northwest Atlanta drive off Marietta Street and speed through a parking lot before crashing onto the roof of a chiropractic office.
A second video shows the car falling off the roof and onto a driveway below.
“It shook the foundation of the floor," said Dr. Aletha Chappelear, a chiropractor. "It shook the foundation of the building and the walls.”
Somehow, Chappelear says the driver, Stanley Clarke, 63, suffered only minor injuries.
She believes the well-built building prevented the car from crashing through the roof, keeping her and her patients out of harm’s way.
“We’re all extremely grateful. We’re amazed that the gentleman is OK," said Chappelear.
Chappelear also told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon that Clarke’s foot became stuck between the gas and brake pedals, causing him to lose control.
Wilfon knocked on the door of the apartment where we believe Clarke lives, but no one answered.
The video shows several witnesses running to help him, before he somehow walked away from the incredible crash.
“It’s truly a miracle that things happened the way that they did and that no one was hurt," said Chappelear.
