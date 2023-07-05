Dr. Christine King Farris to be remembered with 3-day celebration of life

ATLANTA — The King and Farris family have announced plans to celebrate the life of Dr. Christine King Farris, who died last week at age 95.

The tribute will last three days and reflect her life of service, education, leadership and more.

Born on Sept. 11, 1927, Farris was the oldest sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., spent nearly six decades at Spelman College, and blazed her own trail.

Here are the three different events that will be held to honor her life, according to her family.

July 11

Her Life - Reflections of her career and service to community

Location: Spelman College – Sisters Chapel 350 Spelman Lane, SW Atlanta, GA 30314

4 p.m.- 5:45 p.m. – Lying in State

6 p.m. – Tributes from Spelman College, Final Rituals from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Links, Inc.

July 15

Her Love - Reflections of her faith

Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church – Heritage Sanctuary, 407 Auburn Avenue, NE Atlanta, GA 30312

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Lying in State

6:00 pm – Make A Joyful Noise Musical Tribute

July 16

Her All - Reflections of her life and legacy

Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church – Horizon Sanctuary, 101 Jackson Street, NE

