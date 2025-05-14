Dozens of protesters against Atlanta training center to appear in court

ATLANTA — More than 60 protesters who opposed the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center are set to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

The training center, which opened last month, was the target of many protests, both peaceful and violent, over several years.

During that time, dozens of people were arrested and charged, many with domestic terrorism and violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

On Wednesday, 61 of those protesters named in a 2023 RICO indictment are scheduled for a status hearing in a Fulton County courtroom.

It’s unclear what exactly will be discussed or if all of those defendants will appear in person.

Many of those protests began after began in January 2023 when protester Manuel Teran was shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol trooper while they were clearing the forest of those occupying it.

Teran fired a gun at troopers from inside a tent and a trooper was hit in the torso. Troopers fired back and killed Teran.

