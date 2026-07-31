Dozens of open utility holes covered by volunteers while they await Atlanta’s fix

ATLANTA — Open utility holes and broken utility covers scattered across Atlanta sidewalks are creating dangerous hazards for pedestrians, prompting a group of volunteers to install temporary patches while urging residents to report the problems to the city.

Fix ATL says it is tracking more than 100 open utility holes across the city and is working to highlight locations where residents could be injured.

One of those locations is near Krog Street Market, where volunteers recently replaced a temporary cover they had installed after reporting the problem to Atlanta’s 311 system two months earlier.

“This is a brand-new one, treated, painted,” a Fix ATL volunteer said while installing the replacement cover.

The volunteer said the temporary patch is “strong enough to handle at least 200 pounds.”

Volunteers asked to remain anonymous because they believe their work could be considered tampering with city property.

The cover is intended as a temporary safety measure, not a permanent repair.

Fix ATL first reported the open water meter near Krog Street Market to Atlanta 311 two months ago.

“This has already been reported, and I think this is a testament to how slow the response times are,” the Fix ATL volunteer said.

Channel 2 Action News Investigates went with Fix ATL as they replaced the original art-covered patch.

Their goal, they said, is to make Atlanta’s sidewalks safer while drawing attention to infrastructure problems.

“You don’t just put a pretty piece of art here. You call the city the moment you see it,” Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray said.

“That’s correct. That is the goal. We’re not here for permanent installations. We’re here to fix a problem. We are here to pressure the city to do their job,” Fix ATL said.

Last month, Channel 2 Action News Investigates analyzed how long it takes Atlanta to repair potholes reported through the city’s 311 system.

That analysis found 50% of reported potholes were repaired within two weeks, while 75% were fixed within three months.

Fix ATL says reporting a problem to 311 does not always result in a quick repair.

“What we often experience is that they tell us a problem is solved when it’s not solved,” a volunteer said. “We go out there to check it again and it’s still there.”

During Channel 2’s ride-along with Fix ATL, two pedestrians nearly stepped into an open water meter hole.

Melissa Garcia of Newnan said she frequently sees similar hazards around the city.

" I see so many of these around, it’s just normal to me," Garcia said.

Garcia said the open holes present serious safety risks.

“So many different scenarios that could happen right here, even falling into the street,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News shared Fix ATL’s list of the open holes it is most concerned about with the City of Atlanta.

The city said it is researching those locations.

Residents can report open manholes, missing utility covers and other infrastructure hazards through Atlanta 311 by phone, online or through the city’s social media channels.

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