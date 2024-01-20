Downtown Atlanta high rise evacuated after carbon monoxide leak related to fire earlier this week

ATLANTA — A carbon monoxide leak forced a downtown Atlanta high rise to evacuate overnight, according to officials.

Fire officials responded to a carbon monoxide leak at the Landmark Condominiums on Piedmont Avenue, finding high levels of carbon monoxide.

A MARTA bus was brought to the scene to shelter residents from the cold while firefighters worked to ventilate the building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents were allowed back into their homes after the carbon monoxide level dropped.

The scene was cleared just after 3 a.m.

Firefighters determined the leak was from a fire that occurred at the building on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, crews evacuated the first three floors of the 20-story building and told everyone on the fourth floor and above to shelter in place while they battled the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘This is modern day bank robbery.’ Banks say ACH transfer fraud is on the rise

©2023 Cox Media Group