Double shooting leaves 1-year-old child wounded in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two people, including a 1-year-old, are recovering after they were shot early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Olympian Way in Southwest Atlanta just after midnight for a reported shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 1-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the hand and a 64-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators said they are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but both victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

