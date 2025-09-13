DOGE subcommittee chaired by Marjorie Taylor Greene to hold hearing on ‘Geo-engineering’

WASHINGTON — The House DOGE subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, will hold a hearing next week on weather control and geo-engineering, a topic of significant interest to the committee.

The hearing, titled “Playing God with the Weather — a Disastrous Forecast,” will explore the federal government’s role in weather modification and its potential consequences.

Lawmakers will hear from experts about the state of weather and climate control technology.

“Geo-engineering activity and weather control are often poorly understood and can lead to potentially dangerous consequences,” Greene said.

The subcommittee will hear from Roger Pielke Jr., a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and Christopher Martz, a meteorologist and policy analyst at the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow.

Greene introduced the Clear Skies Act in July, which aims to prohibit weather modification in the U.S. The act proposes fines of up to $100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years for violations.

The bill defines weather modification as activities like geo-engineering, cloud seeding, solar radiation modification, and the release of aerosols to influence weather patterns.

“Finally, we can really take the fight in Washington to protect our skies, protect our water, protect our atmospheres, and most of all, protect our families,” Greene said in a video posted on X when the legislation was introduced.

The upcoming hearing will provide a platform for discussing the implications of weather control and the legislative measures proposed to regulate it, highlighting the ongoing debate over geo-engineering practices.

