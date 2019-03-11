0 DJ punches man in face with glass over pool table, police say

ATLANTA - An argument over a pool table led to a bar fight and an Atlanta disc jockey is now facing felony charges, police say.

Video a witness provided to Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik shows two men, who police identify as Sean Stevens and Daniel Edwards arguing at Gilly’s in Dunwoody Feb. 2.

The video shows Stevens punch Edwards in the face with a glass in his hand.

“Really I didn’t think it was gonna go that far,” said witness Amir Haynes, who recorded the incident on his phone. “He just wrenched his arm back and smashed the glass into his face and then blood was going everywhere. It was an insane amount of blood.”

Haynes said the fight started after Edwards took over a pool table Stevens had already reserved and paid for, and then refused to leave when Stevens asked him to go.

“The guy who paid for the table already took the balls that were on the table put them into the pool table and told him to rerack and pay for it himself,” said Haynes.

Haynes told Petchenik the exchange turned into arguing, then pushing, and ultimately Stevens striking Edwards with the glass on the side of his head.

Dunwoody police charged Edwards with misdemeanor battery and fighting/public affray and arrested him the night of the incident.

Stevens was gone by the time officers arrived and turned himself into the DeKalb County jail last Thursday on felony aggravated assault charges.

“I don’t personally think he should be charged with aggravated assault or a felony,” said Haynes. “The other gentleman instigated, didn’t back down and continued to grab onto him.”

The police report Petchenik got a copy of says Stevens is a DJ at Hot 107.9 in Atlanta.

Stevens texted Petchenik to call his attorney, but as of Monday afternoon, he hadn’t heard back from him or from the radio station.

Petchenik also reached out to Edwards, but didn’t hear back.

The owner of Gilley’s told Petchenik he wishes the situation hadn’t escalated the way it did.

“This community has been very good to this establishment over the years, which is why I take things like this very seriously, very seriously,” said Willie Chandler.

Chandler said he wants customers and prospective customers to know he likes to maintain a safe location.

“Just know when you come to Gilly’s we are very concerned about our community and we want to make sure that our service is great, and that while you’re here you are safe and secured,” he said.

