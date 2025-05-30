‘Difficult decisions:’ GA non-profits prepare for federal cuts as budget moves forward in Congress

ATLANTA — As lawmakers in Washington work out how to get a federal budget passed, potential cuts to government funding have some non-profits bracing for a new normal.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to three non-profits that are all preparing for the future.

“It’s been a rough road and I’m worried,” Karen Beavor, CEO of the Georgia Center for Non-Profits said. “There is no way to plug the enormous gap, funding gap.”

Beavor said she works with organizations every day that are all bracing for federal budget cuts.

As it stands, the “Big, Beautiful Bill” includes cuts to funding programs for education, healthcare and housing.

Chris 180 is a mental health organization that supports children, youth and families in the metro Atlanta area that says they could be affected too.

“If we don’t have funding to support the programs, we’re not able to keep that workforce,” CEO Cati Stone said. “We’ve had to make some really difficult decisions.”

Stone said part of the organization’s goal was to provide stability, and that’s hard right now.

“In the meantime, as we wait for certainty, we’re scenario planning and trying to identify what our options are in the future to be flexible,” Stone said.

For the Interfaith Public Policy Center, an organization that empowers the faith community to advocate for the common good, CEO Wesley Myrick told Channel 2 Action News that some institutions have had to close.

“Unfortunately in the short term, we’re seeing institutions close their doors,” Myrick said. “We’re seeing some staff members at institutions be furloughed.”

Myrick said he hopes lawmakers look at the big picture and the domino effect big cuts will have on organizations that serve people in need across Georgia.

“It is hitting every community across our state,” Myrick said.

