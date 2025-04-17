Department of Labor says Georgia added 6,900 jobs in March

ATLANTA — Georgia’s latest jobs report showed the rate held steady at 3.6% unemployment.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the state added 6,900 jobs in March while the rate “held steady.”

“Georgia’s job market is full of opportunity, with nearly 5 million jobs and three openings for every Georgian,” Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a statement. “As labor commissioner, I’m committed to working alongside the governor, lawmakers, and job creators across the state to connect talent with opportunity and ensure Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business for years to come.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

GDOL said the unemployment rate in Georgia was six-tenths lower than the national rate.

In addition to the 6,900 jobs added in March, GDOL said there had been 23,100 jobs added over the year.

Industries with the most month-over-month job gains were health care and social assistance, information, administrative and support services, management of companies and enterprises and durable goods manufacturing.

However, month-over-month, job numbers fell in transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services, professional, scientific and technical services, finance and insurance and arts, entertainment and recreation.

In March, GDOL said the overall labor force was down 6,619 and down 2,928 over the past 12 months. The number of people working was down 6,654 in March and down 14,039 for the year as well.

The number of unemployed people in Georgia reached 11,111 over the year, according to GDOL, while unemployment claims were down 1,168 to reach 19,296 in March.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group