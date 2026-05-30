Apartment residents say flooding damage remains nearly a week later as more rain approaches

SMYRNA, Ga. — Residents at the Avana Cumberland apartments in Cobb County say some units are still not dry nearly a week after flooding swept through the complex, leaving behind mud, water damage and concerns about more rain in the forecast.

What residents experienced, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Tenants at the apartment complex on Akers Mill Road told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that floodwaters rushed into several homes late Saturday night.

“My first thought was the Chattahoochee River was coming through,” resident Rob Hill said.

Hill said water entered his apartment through the front door after rushing down a staircase.

“That water seeped through our walls into our dining and living room,” Hill said.

Hill showed Rogers video from inside his apartment after the flooding subsided.

“We had standing water for about 13 hours,” Hill said.

Residents said some furniture and belongings were damaged or had to be thrown away because of the water. Water lines and mud remained visible outside several apartments days later.

A neighbor also shared video showing the apartment parking lot underwater with several cars partially submerged.

“When I came out, it was up to my knees,” one resident said.

Residents told Rogers they have experienced flooding issues before because of the property’s steep terrain, but they said last weekend’s flooding was unlike anything they had seen previously.

“There’s been slight water in the history of me living here, but nothing that’s come in so crazy like that,” he added. “That was scary.”

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Avana Cumberland said:

“We understand how inconvenient the ongoing severe weather and resulting water intrusion have been for residents impacted in several apartment homes. “We are evaluating long term solutions; however permanent repair work cannot begin until weather conditions improve. “Our focus remains on supporting impacted residents through this process by offering transfers to other apartment homes within the community, along with additional assistance to help ease the relocation process.” — Avana Cumberland

Residents said they remain concerned as additional rain is expected this weekend.

Some tenants believe sediment buildup and drainage issues contributed to the flooding.

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