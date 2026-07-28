Delta, Starbucks relaunch SkyMiles per Dollar member program

ATLANTA — Caffeine sometimes makes you feel like you’re flying a mile a minute, but with the return of an old reward program, some Delta Air Lines passengers can turn their caffeinated dollars into miles of value.

Starting next Wednesday, Aug. 5, eligible linked Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards Members will earn one mile per $1 spent at participating Starbucks coffeehouses.

The companies said this marks the return of a popular program, allowing members to convert Starbucks purchases into future travel.

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The loyalty partnership, which first launched in 2022, is designed to enhance SkyMiles membership value by offering more ways for members to earn rewards.

To be eligible for the renewed earning opportunity, members must have flown a qualifying Delta Air Lines flight within the previous 12 months. A one-time grace period for eligibility to earn miles will be provided until Oct. 5, 2026, for members who have not flown recently.

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Eligible linked members can continue to earn Double Stars on Starbucks purchases made on days they have a scheduled Delta flight. This applies whether coffee is purchased before heading to the airport or during travel.

Beyond daily earning, linked members may also receive special access to exclusive events, limited-time offers and product drops.

To begin earning rewards, individuals must first join both Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles if they are not already members. Accounts can then be linked at deltastarbucks.com.

The mileage earning of one mile per $1 spent, excludes taxes, gratuities, gift cards and alcoholic beverages.

For newly linked members, eligibility to earn miles lasts for the first 12 months. To continue earning beyond that initial period, participating members will need to complete a qualifying Delta flight.

Eligible linked members can begin earning one mile per $1 spent at Starbucks starting Aug. Five. The one-time grace period for eligibility will remain active until Oct. 5.

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