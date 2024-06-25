Delta renames building on Atlanta campus after CEO credited with guiding airline out of bankruptcy

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines recently renamed its Executive Building on its Atlanta campus after its former CEO Jerry Grinstein.

Delta said the renaming honors Grinstein’s “transformational impact on the company.”

Grinstein became the CEO of the airline in 2004 when the airline was going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He is credited with re-establishing the airline’s culture. Thanks in large part to Grinstein’s leadership, Delta emerged from bankruptcy on April 30, 2007.

“This building really belongs to the people of Delta - the genius of the people and their will to continue through difficult times,” Grinstein said during the event. “You can’t help but have a passion for this company. It’s the top of the industry, and there’s no one quite like it.”

Grinstein also established the Delta Care & Scholarship Fund , which has given more than $31 million in grants to Delta employees to date.

The now 92-year-old retired from the position in 2007.

