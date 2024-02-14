Delta pays Georgia employees $595 million from profit share program, $1.4 billion internationally

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said they’re paying their workers about $1.4 billion to workers through their employee profit sharing program.

From that chunk, $595 million is going just to the company’s Georgia employees. That’s roughly 42% of the overall payout just going to their workers in the Peach State.

Delta said overall, the profit sharing is equal to 10.4% of annual pay, and that each employee is getting what amounts to more than a month’s payment from the program.

“This payout marks an important milestone for Delta’s profit-sharing program, bringing the total paid out to employees since its inception in 2007 to $11 billion,” Delta said in a statement.

According to a company spokesman, sharing the company’s success is a foundational part of their values-driven business model and key to the company’s culture. Delta said they’ve had this profit-sharing structure since the airline industry went through a time of struggle in the early 2000s.

“Rewarding our people is fundamental to who we are at Delta. It’s always my No. 1 priority to take care of the Delta team, and today is a prime opportunity to recognize their dedication and efforts in 2023,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in an announcement. “This year’s $1.4 billion payout along with our global annual celebrations represent just one of the ways we’re able to demonstrate our gratitude and love for a well-deserving team.”

Among the various regions Delta highlighted for parts of the payout, Georgia employees collectively received the most from the program.

“Delta’s people-first culture has always been core to our business, going back to our founder, C.E. Woolman,” Joanne Smith, Delta’s E.V.P. and Chief People Officer said. “An important part of that culture is sharing our successes. This year’s $1.4 billion profit-sharing payment is a direct result of the hard work and persistence shown by Delta people each day.”

The company’s more than 100,000 employees received funds, by region, as broken down below:

Domestic:

Georgia - $595 million

New York - $185 million

Minnesota - $124 million

Michigan - $110 million

California - $86 million

Washington - $77 million

Utah – $76 million

Florida - $32 million

Massachusetts - $20 million

International:

EMEAI - $4.4 million

Latin America - $2 million

NAM (Canada, U.S. Virgin Islands and Bermuda) - $1.8 million

Asia-Pacific - $5.4 million

