Delta flight on way to Atlanta turns back after crew notices flap issue

ATLANTA — A Delta flight heading from Jacksonville to Atlanta had to turn back on Wednesday after experiencing a flap issue.

In a statement to our sister station, Action News Jax, Delta said the crew on Flight 1329 noticed the flap issue and the plane turned back shortly after takeoff.

The plane, which had 176 passengers on board, landed safely at the Jacksonville airport.

In its statement, Delta said, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people.”

Delta said their flight crew followed their training and procedures to make sure the plane landed safely despite the mechanical issue.

