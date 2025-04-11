Delta flight heading to Mexico makes unplanned stop in Atlanta after ‘mechanical issue’

ATLANTA — Passengers heading to Mexico City on Thursday had their plans delayed with a stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A spokesperson with Delta Air Lines said that Flight 625 left John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Friday morning with 199 customers on board.

While flying, the plane detected a possible issue with its anti-skid indicator, so the flight crew diverted the plane to Atlanta.

The crew declared an emergency to get priority handling from Air Traffic Control, but landed safely, Delta said.

Customers swapped planes to one at a nearby gate to continue on to Mexico City approximately three hours and 30 minutes late.

“The flight crew of Delta 625 followed established procedures to divert to Atlanta after indications of a mechanical issue. Nothing is more important than safety, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels,” Delta said in a statement.

