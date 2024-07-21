Delta flight attendants pushing back on pin policy changes

ATLANTA — Earlier this month, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines changed its policy to allow flight attendants to only wear pins depicting the U.S. flag, and some employees aren’t happy about the change.

The airline received criticism after photos of flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins began circulating online, prompting the policy change.

A post from the official Delta account on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to the photos saying,

“I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed.”

The post was later removed and the airline apologized from the official account, saying the employee involved “no longer supports Delta’s social channels.”

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, a union representing flight attendants, published a video earlier this week featuring two flight attendants claiming that Delta is allowing them to be harassed and discriminated against by changing the policy.

“This is not just about a pin or a picture. This is about defending our dignity,” one says in the video. “Because our pins are not the problem, harassment and Delta’s failure to do anything about it are the problem.”

The video goes on to say that wearing pins of other nations and ethnicities, which is no longer allowed, served as a symbol of Delta’s role in connecting the world via its flights.

In an open letter to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, the AFA-CWA said that Delta’s response “showed contempt for current employees” and is “unacceptable.” They go on to demand a public apology, protections for crew members and increased social media moderation.

The union has also started petitions for flight attendants and the community at large to support its cause.

