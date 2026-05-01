Delta to boost pay 4% for 80,000 employees

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will implement a 4% pay increase for more than 80,000 employees effective June 1. This marks the fifth consecutive year the airline has provided a pay raise to its workforce since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase excludes pilots and dispatchers.

The pay increase represents an additional $500 million annual investment by Delta. The company anticipates investing a total of $18 billion into employee compensation in 2026.

The decision was made despite what the company described as an “uncertain cost environment.”

Delta CEO Ed Bastian discussed the challenges the airline has faced, including “volatile jet fuel prices, TSA staffing challenges and severe weather.”

Bastian said that the consistent performance of Delta employees “strengthens customer loyalty and drives our revenue premium,” which in turn supports investments like annual pay raises and profit sharing.

The 4% increase will apply to the hourly base rates for eligible ground employees and flight attendants globally, across all steps of their pay scales.

For eligible merit employees worldwide, a total pool of 4% is allocated, with individual percentages varying based on performance and market competitiveness. This raise is in addition to regular pay step increases for many frontline teams.

Bastian noted that the pay raise is possible due to “your solid performance and Delta’s strong foundation.” He also stated that with this increase and the company’s profit sharing program, Delta maintains its lead over global peers American and United in total compensation.

The airline has invested an average of 30% in compensation across its largest frontline workgroups over the last five years.

Caring for employees is a fundamental aspect of Delta’s operations, according to Bastian.

“As we invest in you, let’s continue working together to run an operation that can’t be beat and deliver the premium service our customers choose Delta for every day,” he said.

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