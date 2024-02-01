Delta Air Lines, American Express to increase fees on SkyMiles cards, add new benefits

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and American Express announced an increase to annual fees for customers with Delta SkyMiles AmEx cards. The companies said the new versions and offers were “designed to improve the travel experience and deliver everyday value to consumers and business owners.”

According to the joint release from the companies, fees will be going up between $50 to $100, depending on which type of card the customer has. The fees will begin upon renewal on or after May 1.

Accompanying the higher fees are new benefits, including new reward opportunities for frequent flyers and ways to earn the cards’ Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs).

“These cards offer a host of new benefits to help consumers and business owners get closer to Medallion status, access new credits and more value, and enjoy a premium travel experience. They make being a SkyMiles member even better,” said Howard Grosfield, President, U.S. Consumer Services, American Express.

A release from AmEx included the following changes to rewards benefits for cardholders:

Go More Places with Enhanced Companion Certificate* : The certificate now includes First Class (for Reserve/Reserve Business), Delta Comfort+® or Main Cabin round-trip flights to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Caribbean or Central America, in addition to the continental U.S., each year after Card renewal.

: The certificate now includes First Class (for Reserve/Reserve Business), Delta Comfort+® or Main Cabin round-trip flights to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Caribbean or Central America, in addition to the continental U.S., each year after Card renewal. New Everyday & Travel Value: Card Members can earn up to $560 for Reserve, up to $610 for Reserve Business, up to $390 for Platinum, up to $410 for Platinum Business, up to $300 for Gold and up to $350 for Gold Business in annual statement credits after using an enrolled Card on eligible purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants and U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers as well as on prepaid Delta Stays hotel and vacation rental bookings on delta.com (see graphic below for details). With TakeOff 15, these Card Members also get 15 percent off Award Travel booked with miles (not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees).

Card Members can earn up to $560 for Reserve, up to $610 for Reserve Business, up to $390 for Platinum, up to $410 for Platinum Business, up to $300 for Gold and up to $350 for Gold Business in annual statement credits after using an enrolled Card on eligible purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants and U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers as well as on prepaid Delta Stays hotel and vacation rental bookings on delta.com (see graphic below for details). With TakeOff 15, these Card Members also get 15 percent off Award Travel booked with miles (not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees). Get Closer to Status: New annual MQD Headstart of $2500 MQDs gets Delta SkyMiles American Express Platinum, Platinum Business, Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members halfway to Silver Medallion status at the beginning of each qualifying year. MQD Boost helps them get closer to status throughout the year when they use their Card for purchases (Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $10 in eligible purchases, and Delta Platinum and Platinum Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $20 in eligible purchases).

New annual MQD Headstart of $2500 MQDs gets Delta SkyMiles American Express Platinum, Platinum Business, Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members halfway to Silver Medallion status at the beginning of each qualifying year. MQD Boost helps them get closer to status throughout the year when they use their Card for purchases (Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $10 in eligible purchases, and Delta Platinum and Platinum Business Card Members earn $1 MQD for every $20 in eligible purchases). New Reward Categories and Spending Power for Business Card Members: Platinum Business and Reserve Business Card Members can earn more miles in new everyday business spending categories. With Expanded Buying Power** Card Members have the flexibility to spend above their credit limit. The amount they can spend above their credit limit is flexible, so it adapts with use of the Card, payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us and other factors. The amount Card Members can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited.

“These new benefits not only help our Members on their journey to status, but they also provide tangible benefits both in the air with us and on the ground in their everyday lives,” Dwight James, Delta’s S.V.P. Customer Engagement & Loyalty and CEO of Delta Vacations, said. “Through the new MQD Headstart value — along with MQD Boost, the expanded Companion Certificate and new statement credits — these Cards remain a great way to enjoy elevated experiences with Delta Air Lines and American Express.”

The release from AmEx said the new benefits, available to cardholders as of Thursday, now cost:

Delta SkyMiles® American Express Reserve and Reserve Business: $650 annually (from $550)

Delta SkyMiles® American Express Platinum and Platinum Business: $350 annually (from $250)

Delta SkyMiles® American Express Gold and Gold Business: $150 annually (from $99)

For card members who opened accounts before today, the new annual fees start on their next renewal dates or on and after May 1, according to the release.

The companies also have a limited-time offer for certain cards running from Thursday through March 27. A full set of offers for consumers can be found here, while offers for business options are here.

Channel 2 Action News learned from a Delta Air Lines spokesman that the last time the cards were updated was June 2020.

For a complete list of details for the updated benefits and other card changes, customers can go online.

