Daylight saving time ends, Georgia DNR warns about deer in road

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is warning drivers to watch out for deer on the roads.

With daylight saving time over, most evening drives now match up with the peak time for deer to be on the move.

Here are some quick facts about the fall deer season, according to wildlife officials:

Breeding Season – Deer mating season occurs between October and late December, depending on location. Male deer go into “rut” and begin actively searching for mates. This behavior increases deer movement, often bringing them across roadways.

Time Changes – As we “fall back” for daylight savings time, rush hour for most commuters tends to fall during the same hours in which white-tailed deer are most active – dawn and dusk.

The DNR Wildlife Resources Division said that means there are a few things to keep in mind, such as:

Deer are unpredictable. A calm deer can suddenly dart into the road with no warning.

One deer usually means there are more behind them, because deer like to travel in groups.

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, so stay alert.

It’s breeding season - when deer move even more than normal.

If you can’t avoid a deer, slow down and don’t swerve to minimize damage.

“Deer most often live and travel in small groups. If you see one deer, there are likely others that may cross the road. When you see a deer on or near the road, slow down to be prepared to stop if needed and maintain your lane,” Kevin Rose, WRD Assistant State Deer Biologist, said in a statement in October. “Swerving to avoid a deer could result in a head-on collision with oncoming traffic or possible loss of control of the vehicle and leaving the roadway. Compared to those outcomes, staying in your lane and potentially striking the deer is the less dangerous option.”

Georgia wildlife officials also have a rut map available online, so drivers can check their routes for deer density.

