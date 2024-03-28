Crews work to fix natural gas leak on Peachtree Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Firefighters responded to a natural gas leak on Peachtree Road in Atlanta Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m.
According to Atlanta Gas Light (AGL), a contractor unrelated to AGL damaged a natural gas line in the 2800 block of Peachtree Road.
AGL crews are working with firefighters to safely make repairs to the lines.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
AGL encourages customers to call 811 to have underground utility lines marked before any digging project.
The repairs are causing major delays on Peachtree Road in that area.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man with no pants on sexually assaults women at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
- Sexual assault suspect killed after opening fire on officers in Clayton County, police say
- Hall County man asked Geek Squad to fix his phone. Now he’s in jail on child porn charges
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group