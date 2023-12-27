Crews investigate potential water main break in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A possible water main break has flooded roads in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood for several hours.

Atlanta Watershed Management posted about a potential main break on Monroe Drive NE in the Ansley Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officials said this could temporarily disrupt water service in the area for residents and businesses.

Crews are investigating a potential water main break near 1735 Monroe Drive NE, and it could result in a temporary disruption of water service for residents and businesses. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available. #ATLWatershed #DWMatwork pic.twitter.com/4MBqBILBuE — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) December 27, 2023

This is right near Ansley Mall, home to numerous businesses, including Publix, Kroger, LA Fitness and more.

On Wednesday morning, AWM officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that crews are still investigating to determine the issue.

Officials said it remains unclear when this issue will be fixed.

