Atlanta

Crews investigate potential water main break in northeast Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Flooding FILE PHOTO (Dimitris66/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A possible water main break has flooded roads in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood for several hours.

Atlanta Watershed Management posted about a potential main break on Monroe Drive NE in the Ansley Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officials said this could temporarily disrupt water service in the area for residents and businesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is right near Ansley Mall, home to numerous businesses, including Publix, Kroger, LA Fitness and more.

On Wednesday morning, AWM officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that crews are still investigating to determine the issue.

Officials said it remains unclear when this issue will be fixed.

TRENDING STORIES:


[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Coastal cities using artificial intelligence to keep citizens safe ahead of disasters

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read