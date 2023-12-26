Cobb pediatrician arrested for trying to attack lab tech trying to draw his blood, police say

AUSTELL, Ga. — Police say a pediatrician tried to attack a lab technician at a medical center in Austell and is now facing a list of charges, including a felony.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that this is not the first time Dr. Melvin Perry has been arrested.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, told Newell via phone that she was just trying to do her job at the West Cobb Medical Center when Perry snapped. She says he tried to attack her more than once.

The lab tech said she was trying to draw Perry’s blood.

According to his arrest warrant, he is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and more.

“I was extremely scared because he was blocking the door a little bit,” the victim recalled.

Investigators say Perry asked the lab tech about the tests. He became frustrated when she told him to ask his doctor what they were for.

“I never had anybody react like that or get that hostile or that angry off of what his physician ordered for him,” she said.

She told Newell that the doctor began to curse at her and threaten to hit her.

“I was being kept behind the door and being verbally attacked and threatened,” she described. “I literally had to try to fight through to grab the door handle to pull it open to escape.”

Newell called Perry’s office. The person who answered the phone declined to comment.

Last summer, Perry was arrested and accused of attacking an EMS worker.

Newell also reached out to the medical board to see if Perry will face disciplinary actions, but has not yet heard back.

