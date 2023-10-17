Creator summit touches down in Atlanta, hoping to push content creation to the next level

ATLANTA — Content creators from across the nation spent their weekend in Atlanta as a creators’ summit hosted its inaugural event.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The summit named UNLOQ404 was presented by UTA and produced by Crown+Conquer. According to the creators of the summit, the event is designed to help established and emerging creators turn their love for content creation into brands and successful businesses.

“UNLOQ404 will serve as a rallying point for the next generation of creators, and if you’re on social media, you’re a creator. The mission of UNLOQ404 is to educate those who want to professionalize their passions and empower them to grow their brand by learning from trailblazers who have achieved success in their field.,” said Steve Cohen, Agent & Co-Head of UTA Atlanta Office.

According to UNLOQ404, Atlanta is America’s newly crowned influencer capital.

The summit took place at the Overtime Elite Arena and offered over 15 talks and panels with sponsors including businesses like Chase, Instagram, Pinterest, AMB Sports Entertainment, and more.

Atlanta’s DJ Drama and restaurateur Pinky Cole Hayes attended the summit and participated on panels.

TRENDING STORIES:

The one-day summit hosted over 1,000 creators.

For more information on UNLOQ404, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fall in Georgia: Where are the best state parks to see the leaves change colors?

©2023 Cox Media Group