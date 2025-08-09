Country singer calls out Georgia fans over ‘Grown men barking at me’ during football season

ATLANTA — It is almost that time of year when everyone’s favorite college football teams hit the field, working to become the next national champs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated over the last few years, making their rivalry with Tennessee even deeper.

Country singer Greylan James, born and raised a Tennessee fan, joined the Paul Finebaum show on Friday to talk about all the smack talk that he gets from his friends who are Bulldawg fans.

“I love when Fall comes around and talking crap to my buddies because there are so many Georgia fans down here,” James said on Friday. “Even when I golf with [Georgia fans] during football season, I just can’t get over the grown men barking at me. That just hits on a level that I don’t understand.”

"They're wearing $40K watches...and they're beating us."



"I just can't stand grown men barking at me."@greylanjames gets real about the Tennessee-Georgia rivalry on the football field and in the music business: pic.twitter.com/zdNEOaq4Cm — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 4, 2025

James called out his friends Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, about how hard it must be living in Nashville during football season.

“They’re not just barking at you, they’re winning,” he continued. “Jason [Aldean] and Luke [Bryan] are wearing $40,000 watches while they are also, their team is just killing us. It must be painful for Georgia fans, Alabama fans, and rivals of Tennessee that they have to live in Tennessee because Nashville is here, and they have to be in our state.”

Georgia holds a 29-23-1 advantage over the Vols. The Bulldawgs and the Vols are scheduled to face each other again in Week three in this upcoming season.

