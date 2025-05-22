Conyers man is 13th convicted of trafficking missing girl rescued in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Conyers man has been convicted of trafficking a 17-year-old girl and two women in DeKalb County.

A Superior Court Judge sentenced Terry Florence, 34, to 40 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison and the next 20 years on strict probation.

He is also required to register as a sex offender.

The 17-year-old victim was reported missing from Kansas City, Missouri and rescued from a Fulton County hotel in August 2020.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify, charge, and convict 13 of traffickers, including Florence, thanks to the rescue of that single victim.

Investigators were also able to identify three other victims, two women and a 15-year-old girl.

Along with Florence and nine buyers, several others were convicted in the trafficking of the 17-year-old victim, including:

Natasha Bridges, convicted on Oct. 3, 2024 of providing the 17-year-old girl for commercial sex and benefitting financially from the sale of a victim. She was sentenced to 25 years.

Denorris Hutchinson, convicted on June 20, 2024 of harboring and providing the girl for commercial sex. He was also convicted of benefitting financially from the sale of the girl and a second victim who was 15-years-old. He was sentenced to 40 years.

Steven Stone, convicted on June 8, 2023, of harboring and transporting the 17-year-old girl for commercial sex. He was also convicted of benefitting financially from the sale of the girl. He was sentenced to 25 years.

