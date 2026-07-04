Convicted felon accused of firing gun during pawn shop robbery

ATLANTA — A man who has been convicted of crimes before faces federal charges in connection with claims he fired a gun during an Atlanta robbery.

The robbery happened in 2024 at an Atlanta pawn shop.

Prosecutors accuse Quintavious Bailey, 34, of Atlanta, of firing a shot into the ceiling with employees and customers of the pawn shop present.

He then pointed his gun at customers and forced the pawn shop workers to open a cash register and a jewelry case, according to the report. Authorities say he took money from the register and jewelry from the case before leaving.

“Bailey allegedly jeopardized the lives of ordinary people by discharging a firearm during a robbery,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “In this district, we will not tolerate violent crime that endangers members of our community. Working with our law enforcement partners, we will hold perpetrators accountable.”

Bailey was indicted on June 3 on charges of Hobbs Act robbery, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

He is being held without bail by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Because of his previous convictions of burglary and armed robbery in Fulton County, Bailey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted of the gun and ammunition charges.

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