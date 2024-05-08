Construction companies donate interactive therapy bedding to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, volunteers from two metro area construction companies are headed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital to give child patients a special gift.

The volunteers from McCarthy Building Companies and J.J. Russell & Company will be giving hospitalized children special bedding which has an interactive game board in it.

The sheets, Playtime Edventures’ Playtime Bed Sheets, “promote fun, learning and cognitive development as patients undergo extended hospital stays.” The sheets help promote feelings of happiness and give comfort to children and their families during the healing process, according to a release from the construction companies.

The Playtime Bed Sheets have more than 65 “engaging games, including mazes, memory games, checkers, tic-tac-toe and more,” all of which the children can play while in the comfort and safety of their hospital beds.

“We wholeheartedly support the families and children who have unexpected extended hospital stays. We hope that our contributions of these interactive fun bed sheets can make their stay a little more comfortable, fun, and less scary,” Paul Bryant. Vice President, External Affairs. H.J. Russell & Company, said in a statement.

