Condo owners in Midtown high rise suing over crumbling balconies

ATLANTA - The residents of a familiar Midtown high rise are suing their homeowners association after paying thousands to fix their crumbling balconies.
Residents of 1280 West said they were forced to pay $5,000, whether or not their balcony was damaged.
Channel 2's Jim Strickland talked to some residents who said the HOA never even tried to make an insurance claim, instead, relying on the advice of a building engineer.
In an odd twist, Strickland discovered that the building engineer is an impostor.
