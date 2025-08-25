Community leaders share concerns after several APD officers accused of criminal activity

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is facing scrutiny after allegations of a disturbing pattern of misconduct, highlighted by the recent firing of an officer accused of rape.

During a city council committee meeting, Deputy Chief Jason Smith addressed concerns about the integrity of the Atlanta Police Department following the dismissal of Officer Muhammad Muhammad, who was charged with raping a massage therapist while on duty.

“These are not bad apples – this is an indication that the barrel is rotten,” said Devin Barrington-Ward of the National Police Accountability Project.

Deputy Chief Smith explained that the APD took immediate action upon learning of the allegations against Officer Muhammad, removing him from duty and conducting an investigation that led to his arrest and termination.

The meeting also addressed the case of Officer Melvin Potter, who remains on the payroll despite a DUI conviction and accusations of fatally shooting a man while off duty. This case is still under investigation a year later.

Councilmember Eshae Collins expressed her concern about the recent allegations against the APD and is seeking further discussions on potential reforms.

Chief Smith is scheduled to meet with council members to discuss measures for addressing misconduct and ensuring accountability within the department.

