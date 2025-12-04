Community activists fighting back after announcement of APS closures

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Public Schools Board voted to close 16 schools in the district, citing aging buildings and low enrollment, a decision that has sparked community opposition.

The board’s plan aims to repurpose the schools and save the district $25 million annually by moving students to nearby schools.

However, many of the affected schools are located in predominantly Black communities, leading to concerns about racial impacts.

Community activist Nathaniel Dyer criticized the closures, stating, ‘For years, the schools that have been closed or repurposed have predominantly served Black communities, raising concerns about racial equity in these decisions.’

The schools set to close include Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, Continental Colony, Dunbar Elementary, and Finch Elementary School, all situated south of the city.

Parents and residents have expressed concerns about the loss of community identity, with one saying, ‘Now our children stand to lose their sense of self by the closing of a school that has been the heartbeat of our community.’

In response to the backlash, the school board acknowledged the emotional impact of the decision but stated the need to address the challenges of maintaining more buildings than enrollment can support.

The board assured that implementation of the plan will not begin until the 2027-2028 school year, and teachers at impacted schools will be given priority status for openings in the district.

Dyer and other community members plan to challenge the decision, starting with an injunction to halt the plan.

