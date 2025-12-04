Wrong-way driver on Peach Pass kills man, charged with DUI, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man died early Saturday morning after a suspected drunken driver crashed into him head-on while driving the wrong way on Interstate 85.

The crash occurred in the Peach Pass lane near Indian Trail Lilburn Road. Police said 38-year-old Sade Robinson was driving southbound and collided with 56-year-old James Taylor, who was traveling northbound.

“The accident was pretty horrific,” Cpl. Angela Carter of the Gwinnett County Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Police say Robinson showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, and resisted arrest after the crash. Officers had to force her into the backseat of the patrol car.

It happened nearly three weeks after another suspected drunk driving crash at the same location, involving a Gwinnett police lieutenant.

Court records indicate that Robinson was previously charged with DUI in 2020 by Dekalb County Police, but was found guilty of only reckless conduct.

Taylor was described by his family as a “beautiful soul.”

Carter emphasized the availability of safer alternatives and the importance of not putting lives at risk.

