Commission awards $1.4 million to projects across metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded more than $1.4 million to projects across the metro area to help communities work on new ways to make non-vehicle travel safe.

ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative Grant included funding for six planning studies, all aimed at finding ways to help communities reduce how many miles they travel by vehicle and to improve air quality.

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ARC said the community studies they awarded will have a chance to get federal transportation funding for the projects that follow the studies after they are complete.

“We looked at the results of our LCI 25 Year Impact report and made some changes to the program,” Samyukth Shenbaga, Managing Director of Community Development at ARC, said in a statement. “These improvements will be implemented beginning with this year’s grant recipients.”

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What areas got funding?

Buckhead Master Plan Update, sponsored by Buckhead CID: Grant Amount: $240,000

This master plan update will be a comprehensive, district-wide LCI study, with focused attention on Lindbergh, Buckhead, and Lenox MARTA station areas and their connected mixed-use districts. A pivotal regional opportunity within the study area is the convergence of PATH 400, Atlanta BeltLine, Peachtree Creek Greenway, and trail systems at Lindbergh, creating one of metro Atlanta’s most important transit and trail connections. The final plan will establish a unified, district-wide framework aligning land use, multimodal transportation, transit-supportive development patterns, economic development, placemaking, and environmental resilience. In addition, focused “Mini Master Plans” will guide implementation in the Buckhead Commercial Core, Buckhead Village, and Lindbergh/Armour/Piedmont district.

DeKalb Candler Road/Flat Shoals Parkway Area Plan Update, sponsored by DeKalb County: Grant Amount: $200,000

Through this LCI plan update, the Candler Road/Flat Shoals Parkway neighborhood, greater South DeKalb area, DeKalb County, and key stakeholders have an opportunity to transform historic underinvestment into a coordinated planning movement within the study area’s approximately 1,900 acres. A starting point for mobilization, the County is updating the original 2007 LCI plan to identify new recommendations and investments that will align with MARTA’s upcoming major transit investments in the South DeKalb area. It will bring all major stakeholders, including key Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and MARTA, back to the table to create a refreshed multimodal blueprint for the Candler Road/Flat Shoals Parkway area.

Mableton Town Center Master Plan, sponsored by City of Mableton Grant Amount: $160,000

As one of Cobb County’s newest cities, Mableton is creating a vision for a walkable town center where residents can gather, shop, and access services more easily. Incorporated in 2022, Mableton is now home to nearly 80,000 residents, making it one of the largest municipalities in Cobb County. However, it lacks a defined, cohesive town center. While prior planning efforts by Cobb County identified the vision for a central district, the city can now lead a unified planning effort under its own governance. Residents have consistently asked for a true town center and safer, more walkable streets. This master plan will address these needs by creating a clear vision and framework for a livable Mableton Town Center that reflects the priorities of an incorporated city, focusing on walkability, housing options, neighborhood shops and restaurants, civic space, and improved multimodal safety. The study will also identify redevelopment opportunities with market conditions and provide an implementation strategy that the city can actively pursue.

Stockbridge LCI Plan Update, sponsored by City of Stockbridge Grant Amount: $160,000

This update will help Stockbridge plan for future growth while improving transportation, housing options, downtown development, and neighborhood connectivity. It will build upon the foundation of the 2012 LCI plan while addressing current development patterns, infrastructure demands, and long-term growth projections. Its purpose is to create a clear, implementable vision that strengthens connectivity, enhances quality of life, supports economic vitality, and helps the city attract investment and support future growth. The updated plan will include a future development framework for downtown, a multimodal transportation and connectivity plan, and a housing and market analysis with affordability strategies.

Sweet Auburn Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (SAPSAP), sponsored by Atlanta Downtown Improvement District Grant Amount: $160,000

Rooted in recommendations from the Downtown Atlanta Master Plan and Reconnecting Sweet Auburn, this study will identify ways to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity in Sweet Auburn, one of Atlanta’s most historic Black neighborhoods. It will validate key locations where safety enhancements are needed, identify specific interventions, and develop an implementation strategy. The strategy will prioritize safety enhancement projects and identify potential funding sources. This plan will also identify short-term tactical project opportunities and ways that local artists can support them. All projects identified in the plan will benefit the neighborhood’s many senior citizens, students, residents, business owners, and visitors while providing safer connections to the King Memorial MARTA Station and the Atlanta Streetcar.

Morrow Trail Extension and I-75 Overpass Feasibility Study, sponsored by City of Morrow Grant Amount: $500,000

The City of Morrow will conduct two coordinated studies to create new trail connections and a safer crossing over I-75 to better connect residents with shopping, parks, and community destinations. The first evaluates a potential grade‑separated pedestrian and bicycle crossing over I‑75. It would link the Morrow Trail with destinations such as Southlake Mall and The District, where interstate infrastructure currently limits safe walking and biking access. The second study examines extending the Morrow Trail southeast toward Barton Memorial Park, assessing feasible at‑grade alignments along key corridors including Southlake Plaza Drive, GA‑54, and Adamson Parkway. Together, these studies will identify preferred concepts that strengthen multimodal access and support future implementation and funding efforts.

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